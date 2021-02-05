Ipca Labs Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,315.22 crore, up 15.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,315.22 crore in December 2020 up 15.46% from Rs. 1,139.07 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 259.97 crore in December 2020 up 32.21% from Rs. 196.63 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 364.48 crore in December 2020 up 28.76% from Rs. 283.07 crore in December 2019.

Ipca Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 20.49 in December 2020 from Rs. 15.56 in December 2019.

Ipca Labs shares closed at 2,000.65 on February 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given 0.68% returns over the last 6 months and 69.81% over the last 12 months.