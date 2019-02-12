Ipca Labs Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 947.59 crore, up 10.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 947.59 crore in December 2018 up 10.29% from Rs. 859.21 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 160.18 crore in December 2018 up 51.71% from Rs. 105.58 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 244.33 crore in December 2018 up 41.91% from Rs. 172.17 crore in December 2017.

Ipca Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 12.68 in December 2018 from Rs. 8.37 in December 2017.

Ipca Labs shares closed at 730.65 on February 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given -1.04% returns over the last 6 months and 14.24% over the last 12 months.