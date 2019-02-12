Present
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Feb 12, 2019 03:27 PM IST

Ipca Labs Q3 profit jumps 52% to Rs 160 cr on strong operating income

Branded exports revenue grew by 41 percent and active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) exports increased 40 percent YoY.

Ipca Laboratories has reported a whopping 51.7 percent on year increase in third quarter profit to Rs 160.2 crore, driven by strong operating income and forex gain.

Revenue from operations during the quarter grew by 10.2 percent to Rs 947.6 crore YoY, aided by domestic and branded formulations, and APIs exports.

Ipca said domestic formulations business, which contributed 45 percent to total revenue, registered a 10 percent growth during the quarter YoY.

Branded exports revenue grew by 41 percent and active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) exports increased 40 percent YoY, it added.

At operating level, EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) jumped 43.4 percent to Rs 231.7 crore and margin expanded by 540 bps to 24.2 percent in quarter ended December 2018 YoY.

Ipca said forex gain for the quarter stood at Rs 28.5 crore against Rs 10 crore in year-ago period.

At 15:12 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 740.00, up Rs 9.95, or 1.36 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Feb 12, 2019 03:27 pm

tags #Ipca Laboratories #Results

