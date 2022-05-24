 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ipca Labs Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,289.10 crore, up 15.65% Y-o-Y

May 24, 2022 / 04:51 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ipca Laboratories are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,289.10 crore in March 2022 up 15.65% from Rs. 1,114.66 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 130.23 crore in March 2022 down 19.28% from Rs. 161.34 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 233.87 crore in March 2022 down 6.01% from Rs. 248.83 crore in March 2021.

Ipca Labs EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.13 in March 2022 from Rs. 12.71 in March 2021.

Ipca Labs shares closed at 977.05 on May 23, 2022 (BSE) and has given -5.03% returns over the last 6 months and -13.04% over the last 12 months.

Ipca Laboratories
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,289.10 1,430.47 1,114.66
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,289.10 1,430.47 1,114.66
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 411.51 417.04 417.56
Purchase of Traded Goods 142.46 129.17 102.44
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -127.76 -47.66 -181.41
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 297.74 283.68 257.63
Depreciation 60.94 58.65 52.50
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 345.82 340.43 289.53
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 158.39 249.16 176.41
Other Income 14.54 12.93 19.92
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 172.93 262.09 196.33
Interest 3.38 1.43 1.70
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 169.55 260.66 194.63
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 169.55 260.66 194.63
Tax 28.76 57.33 30.93
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 140.79 203.33 163.70
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 140.79 203.33 163.70
Minority Interest -1.75 -1.78 0.14
Share Of P/L Of Associates -8.81 -4.59 -2.50
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 130.23 196.96 161.34
Equity Share Capital 25.37 25.37 25.37
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.13 7.76 12.71
Diluted EPS 5.13 7.76 12.71
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.13 7.76 12.71
Diluted EPS 5.13 7.76 12.71
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
