Ipca Labs Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,073.76 crore, up 22.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,073.76 crore in March 2020 up 22.07% from Rs. 879.61 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 86.01 crore in March 2020 down 12.72% from Rs. 98.55 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 182.19 crore in March 2020 up 1.31% from Rs. 179.84 crore in March 2019.

Ipca Labs EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.57 in March 2020 from Rs. 7.60 in March 2019.

Ipca Labs shares closed at 1,594.75 on June 16, 2020 (NSE) and has given 41.84% returns over the last 6 months and 75.31% over the last 12 months.