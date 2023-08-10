English
    Ipca Labs Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,587.58 crore, up 0.12% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 06:59 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ipca Laboratories are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,587.58 crore in June 2023 up 0.12% from Rs. 1,585.74 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 162.82 crore in June 2023 up 13.81% from Rs. 143.06 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 352.47 crore in June 2023 up 20.98% from Rs. 291.34 crore in June 2022.

    Ipca Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 6.42 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.64 in June 2022.

    Ipca Labs shares closed at 911.90 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.26% returns over the last 6 months and -8.03% over the last 12 months.

    Ipca Laboratories
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,587.581,511.631,585.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,587.581,511.631,585.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials432.42413.09453.88
    Purchase of Traded Goods121.0998.52113.15
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-38.1879.5711.70
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost357.51327.33322.72
    Depreciation69.2769.5461.71
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses407.12412.08415.06
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax238.35111.50207.52
    Other Income44.8536.3922.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax283.20147.89229.63
    Interest31.3818.456.94
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax251.82129.44222.69
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax251.82129.44222.69
    Tax85.6148.3774.26
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities166.2181.07148.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period166.2181.07148.43
    Minority Interest-1.28-1.62-2.18
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-2.11-2.93-3.19
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates162.8276.52143.06
    Equity Share Capital25.3725.3725.37
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.423.025.64
    Diluted EPS6.423.025.64
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.423.025.64
    Diluted EPS6.423.025.64
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Aug 10, 2023

