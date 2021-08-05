MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Intel - Jio
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Sanjeevani
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Ipca Labs Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,565.79 crore, up 2.05% Y-o-Y

August 05, 2021 / 07:00 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ipca Laboratories are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,565.79 crore in June 2021 up 2.05% from Rs. 1,534.40 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 306.66 crore in June 2021 down 31.26% from Rs. 446.13 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 437.56 crore in June 2021 down 27.12% from Rs. 600.41 crore in June 2020.

Ipca Labs EPS has decreased to Rs. 24.18 in June 2021 from Rs. 35.27 in June 2020.

Close

Ipca Labs shares closed at 2,087.55 on August 04, 2021 (BSE)

Ipca Laboratories
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations1,565.791,114.661,534.40
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,565.791,114.661,534.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials413.23417.56372.00
Purchase of Traded Goods96.62102.4467.93
Increase/Decrease in Stocks35.85-181.41-6.29
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost299.60257.63256.33
Depreciation55.8752.5051.03
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses303.95289.53256.11
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax360.67176.41537.29
Other Income21.0219.9212.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax381.69196.33549.38
Interest1.821.702.74
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax379.87194.63546.64
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax379.87194.63546.64
Tax70.7730.9399.89
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities309.10163.70446.75
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period309.10163.70446.75
Minority Interest-0.010.140.45
Share Of P/L Of Associates-2.43-2.50-1.07
Net P/L After M.I & Associates306.66161.34446.13
Equity Share Capital25.3725.3725.27
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS24.1812.7135.27
Diluted EPS24.1812.7135.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS24.1812.7135.27
Diluted EPS24.1812.7135.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Ipca Laboratories #Ipca Labs #Pharmaceuticals #Results
first published: Aug 5, 2021 06:54 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Are gig jobs still in favour in India?

Future Wise | Are gig jobs still in favour in India?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.