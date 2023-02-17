 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ipca Labs Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,546.00 crore, up 8.08% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:18 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ipca Laboratories are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,546.00 crore in December 2022 up 8.08% from Rs. 1,430.47 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 107.84 crore in December 2022 down 45.25% from Rs. 196.96 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 246.75 crore in December 2022 down 23.07% from Rs. 320.74 crore in December 2021.

Ipca Laboratories
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,546.00 1,600.95 1,430.47
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,546.00 1,600.95 1,430.47
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 362.25 479.43 417.04
Purchase of Traded Goods 146.76 138.76 129.17
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 52.82 -43.42 -47.66
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 318.44 319.15 283.68
Depreciation 66.57 63.74 58.65
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 449.67 446.39 340.43
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 149.49 196.90 249.16
Other Income 30.69 36.23 12.93
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 180.18 233.13 262.09
Interest 10.84 9.31 1.43
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 169.34 223.82 260.66
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 169.34 223.82 260.66
Tax 53.73 77.00 57.33
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 115.61 146.82 203.33
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 115.61 146.82 203.33
Minority Interest -1.88 -1.99 -1.78
Share Of P/L Of Associates -5.89 -0.93 -4.59
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 107.84 143.90 196.96
Equity Share Capital 25.37 25.37 25.37
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.25 5.67 7.76
Diluted EPS 4.25 5.67 7.76
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.25 5.67 7.76
Diluted EPS 4.25 5.67 7.76
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
