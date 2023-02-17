Ipca Labs Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,546.00 crore, up 8.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,546.00 crore in December 2022 up 8.08% from Rs. 1,430.47 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 107.84 crore in December 2022 down 45.25% from Rs. 196.96 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 246.75 crore in December 2022 down 23.07% from Rs. 320.74 crore in December 2021.