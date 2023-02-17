Ipca Labs Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,546.00 crore, up 8.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,546.00 crore in December 2022 up 8.08% from Rs. 1,430.47 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 107.84 crore in December 2022 down 45.25% from Rs. 196.96 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 246.75 crore in December 2022 down 23.07% from Rs. 320.74 crore in December 2021.

Ipca Labs EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.25 in December 2022 from Rs. 7.76 in December 2021.

Ipca Labs shares closed at 862.50 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.85% returns over the last 6 months and -12.14% over the last 12 months.