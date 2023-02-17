English
    Ipca Labs Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,546.00 crore, up 8.08% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:18 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ipca Laboratories are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,546.00 crore in December 2022 up 8.08% from Rs. 1,430.47 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 107.84 crore in December 2022 down 45.25% from Rs. 196.96 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 246.75 crore in December 2022 down 23.07% from Rs. 320.74 crore in December 2021.

    Ipca Labs EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.25 in December 2022 from Rs. 7.76 in December 2021.

    Ipca Labs shares closed at 862.50 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.85% returns over the last 6 months and -12.14% over the last 12 months.

    Ipca Laboratories
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,546.001,600.951,430.47
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,546.001,600.951,430.47
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials362.25479.43417.04
    Purchase of Traded Goods146.76138.76129.17
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks52.82-43.42-47.66
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost318.44319.15283.68
    Depreciation66.5763.7458.65
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses449.67446.39340.43
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax149.49196.90249.16
    Other Income30.6936.2312.93
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax180.18233.13262.09
    Interest10.849.311.43
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax169.34223.82260.66
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax169.34223.82260.66
    Tax53.7377.0057.33
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities115.61146.82203.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period115.61146.82203.33
    Minority Interest-1.88-1.99-1.78
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-5.89-0.93-4.59
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates107.84143.90196.96
    Equity Share Capital25.3725.3725.37
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.255.677.76
    Diluted EPS4.255.677.76
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.255.677.76
    Diluted EPS4.255.677.76
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 17, 2023 11:00 am