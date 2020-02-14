Ipca Labs Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,212.86 crore, up 20.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,212.86 crore in December 2019 up 20.55% from Rs. 1,006.14 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 197.61 crore in December 2019 up 24.13% from Rs. 159.19 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 291.79 crore in December 2019 up 17.75% from Rs. 247.80 crore in December 2018.

Ipca Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 15.63 in December 2019 from Rs. 12.59 in December 2018.

Ipca Labs shares closed at 1,418.55 on February 13, 2020 (NSE) and has given 51.85% returns over the last 6 months and 88.84% over the last 12 months.