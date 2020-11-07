Ipca Laboratories Q2 profit up 38% at Rs 267 crore

Drug maker Ipca Laboratories on Saturday reported 38 percent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 266.7 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2020.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 193.5 crore for the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,361.1 crore in the quarter as against Rs 1,283.9 crore in the same period a year ago, Ipca Labs said in a regulatory filing.

On a standalone basis, the company posted a net profit of Rs 275.68 crore, up 41 percent from Rs 196.02 crore in July-September 2019-20.

The company’s board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 8 per share (400 percent) for 2020-21, Ipca Labs said.