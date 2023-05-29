IP Rings Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 76.32 crore, up 6.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 76.32 crore in March 2023 up 6.23% from Rs. 71.84 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.40 crore in March 2023 down 140.57% from Rs. 3.44 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.35 crore in March 2023 down 48.46% from Rs. 10.38 crore in March 2022.

IP Rings shares closed at 95.02 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -18.09% returns over the last 6 months and -11.86% over the last 12 months.