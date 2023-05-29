English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    IP Rings Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 76.32 crore, up 6.23% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 09:35 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IP Rings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 76.32 crore in March 2023 up 6.23% from Rs. 71.84 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.40 crore in March 2023 down 140.57% from Rs. 3.44 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.35 crore in March 2023 down 48.46% from Rs. 10.38 crore in March 2022.

    IP Rings shares closed at 95.02 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -18.09% returns over the last 6 months and -11.86% over the last 12 months.

    IP Rings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations76.3282.5471.84
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations76.3282.5471.84
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials25.6129.3324.88
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.441.67-4.59
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.037.287.12
    Depreciation4.234.003.71
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses38.1438.5735.45
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.881.685.26
    Other Income0.251.281.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.122.976.67
    Interest3.082.812.46
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.960.164.21
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.960.164.21
    Tax-0.560.100.78
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.400.063.44
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.400.063.44
    Equity Share Capital12.6812.6812.68
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.100.052.71
    Diluted EPS-1.100.052.71
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.100.052.71
    Diluted EPS-1.100.052.71
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #IP Rings #Results
    first published: May 29, 2023 09:25 am