IP Rings Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 76.32 crore, up 6.23% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IP Rings are:
Net Sales at Rs 76.32 crore in March 2023 up 6.23% from Rs. 71.84 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.40 crore in March 2023 down 140.57% from Rs. 3.44 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.35 crore in March 2023 down 48.46% from Rs. 10.38 crore in March 2022.
IP Rings shares closed at 95.02 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -18.09% returns over the last 6 months and -11.86% over the last 12 months.
|IP Rings
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|76.32
|82.54
|71.84
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|76.32
|82.54
|71.84
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|25.61
|29.33
|24.88
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.44
|1.67
|-4.59
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.03
|7.28
|7.12
|Depreciation
|4.23
|4.00
|3.71
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|38.14
|38.57
|35.45
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.88
|1.68
|5.26
|Other Income
|0.25
|1.28
|1.41
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.12
|2.97
|6.67
|Interest
|3.08
|2.81
|2.46
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.96
|0.16
|4.21
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.96
|0.16
|4.21
|Tax
|-0.56
|0.10
|0.78
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.40
|0.06
|3.44
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.40
|0.06
|3.44
|Equity Share Capital
|12.68
|12.68
|12.68
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.10
|0.05
|2.71
|Diluted EPS
|-1.10
|0.05
|2.71
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.10
|0.05
|2.71
|Diluted EPS
|-1.10
|0.05
|2.71
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited