IP Rings Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 45.12 crore, down 18.26% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IP Rings are:
Net Sales at Rs 45.12 crore in March 2020 down 18.26% from Rs. 55.20 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.88 crore in March 2020 down 150.82% from Rs. 1.73 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.44 crore in March 2020 down 23.16% from Rs. 7.08 crore in March 2019.
IP Rings shares closed at 96.94 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)
|IP Rings
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|45.12
|46.68
|55.20
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|45.12
|46.68
|55.20
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|12.98
|13.45
|17.06
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.01
|0.16
|1.70
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.61
|6.72
|7.34
|Depreciation
|2.75
|2.78
|2.61
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|20.29
|21.79
|22.72
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.48
|1.78
|3.78
|Other Income
|0.21
|0.17
|0.69
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.69
|1.95
|4.47
|Interest
|3.83
|1.89
|1.88
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.14
|0.06
|2.58
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.14
|0.06
|2.58
|Tax
|-0.26
|0.02
|0.86
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.88
|0.04
|1.73
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.88
|0.04
|1.73
|Equity Share Capital
|12.68
|12.68
|12.68
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.69
|0.03
|1.36
|Diluted EPS
|-0.69
|0.03
|1.36
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.69
|0.03
|1.36
|Diluted EPS
|-0.69
|0.03
|1.36
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 09:40 am