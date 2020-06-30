IP Rings Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 45.12 crore, down 18.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 45.12 crore in March 2020 down 18.26% from Rs. 55.20 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.88 crore in March 2020 down 150.82% from Rs. 1.73 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.44 crore in March 2020 down 23.16% from Rs. 7.08 crore in March 2019.

IP Rings shares closed at 96.94 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)