IP Rings Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 79.10 crore, up 26.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 79.10 crore in June 2022 up 26.19% from Rs. 62.68 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.29 crore in June 2022 down 43.34% from Rs. 4.05 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.47 crore in June 2022 down 18.22% from Rs. 11.58 crore in June 2021.

IP Rings EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.81 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.19 in June 2021.

IP Rings shares closed at 96.94 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)