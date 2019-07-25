IP Rings Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 54.55 crore, up 7.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.55 crore in June 2019 up 7.32% from Rs. 50.83 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.99 crore in June 2019 down 10.55% from Rs. 2.23 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.35 crore in June 2019 up 3.09% from Rs. 7.13 crore in June 2018.

IP Rings EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.57 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.76 in June 2018.

