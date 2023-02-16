 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IP Rings Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 82.54 crore, up 14.72% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 02:19 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IP Rings are:Net Sales at Rs 82.54 crore in December 2022 up 14.72% from Rs. 71.95 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 down 85.36% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.97 crore in December 2022 down 0.43% from Rs. 7.00 crore in December 2021.
IP Rings EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.35 in December 2021. IP Rings shares closed at 96.94 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)
IP Rings
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations82.5485.3571.95
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations82.5485.3571.95
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials29.3335.7523.55
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.67-6.832.77
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost7.287.746.90
Depreciation4.003.933.61
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses38.5742.1532.26
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.682.612.86
Other Income1.280.870.53
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.973.483.39
Interest2.812.572.74
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.160.920.64
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.160.920.64
Tax0.100.140.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.060.770.44
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.060.770.44
Equity Share Capital12.6812.6812.68
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.050.610.35
Diluted EPS0.050.610.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.050.610.35
Diluted EPS0.050.610.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
first published: Feb 16, 2023 02:00 pm