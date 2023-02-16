IP Rings Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 82.54 crore, up 14.72% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IP Rings are:Net Sales at Rs 82.54 crore in December 2022 up 14.72% from Rs. 71.95 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 down 85.36% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.97 crore in December 2022 down 0.43% from Rs. 7.00 crore in December 2021.
IP Rings EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.35 in December 2021.
|IP Rings
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|82.54
|85.35
|71.95
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|82.54
|85.35
|71.95
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|29.33
|35.75
|23.55
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.67
|-6.83
|2.77
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.28
|7.74
|6.90
|Depreciation
|4.00
|3.93
|3.61
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|38.57
|42.15
|32.26
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.68
|2.61
|2.86
|Other Income
|1.28
|0.87
|0.53
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.97
|3.48
|3.39
|Interest
|2.81
|2.57
|2.74
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.16
|0.92
|0.64
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.16
|0.92
|0.64
|Tax
|0.10
|0.14
|0.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.06
|0.77
|0.44
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.06
|0.77
|0.44
|Equity Share Capital
|12.68
|12.68
|12.68
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.05
|0.61
|0.35
|Diluted EPS
|0.05
|0.61
|0.35
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.05
|0.61
|0.35
|Diluted EPS
|0.05
|0.61
|0.35
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited