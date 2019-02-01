IP Rings Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 52.69 crore, up 9.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 52.69 crore in December 2018 up 9.07% from Rs. 48.31 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.16 crore in December 2018 down 3.42% from Rs. 2.24 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.04 crore in December 2018 up 1.44% from Rs. 6.94 crore in December 2017.

IP Rings EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.71 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.77 in December 2017.

IP Rings shares closed at 96.94 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)