Ion Exchange Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 417.69 crore, up 14.52% Y-o-Y

Nov 10, 2022 / 02:32 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ion Exchange (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 417.69 crore in September 2022 up 14.52% from Rs. 364.72 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.05 crore in September 2022 up 13.2% from Rs. 30.08 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.93 crore in September 2022 up 10.75% from Rs. 49.60 crore in September 2021.

Ion Exchange EPS has increased to Rs. 27.70 in September 2022 from Rs. 24.47 in September 2021.

Ion Exchange shares closed at 2,187.40 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 23.25% returns over the last 6 months

Ion Exchange (India)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 417.69 357.97 364.72
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 417.69 357.97 364.72
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 270.38 209.38 228.90
Purchase of Traded Goods 17.38 15.89 9.78
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -16.27 2.35 -3.37
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 46.44 47.49 40.64
Depreciation 6.94 6.78 6.69
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 55.69 49.95 49.10
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 37.13 26.13 32.98
Other Income 10.86 17.88 9.93
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 47.99 44.01 42.91
Interest 1.60 1.61 1.88
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 46.39 42.40 41.03
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 46.39 42.40 41.03
Tax 12.34 11.28 10.95
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 34.05 31.12 30.08
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 34.05 31.12 30.08
Equity Share Capital 14.67 14.67 14.67
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 27.70 25.31 24.47
Diluted EPS 27.70 25.31 24.47
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 27.70 25.31 24.47
Diluted EPS 27.70 25.31 24.47
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 10, 2022 02:27 pm
