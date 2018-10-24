Ion Exchange Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 228.82 crore, up 5.41% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 228.82 crore in September 2018 up 5.41% from Rs. 217.08 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.05 crore in September 2018 up 52.15% from Rs. 7.92 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.09 crore in September 2018 up 35.79% from Rs. 19.95 crore in September 2017.

Ion Exchange EPS has increased to Rs. 10.04 in September 2018 from Rs. 6.60 in September 2017.

Ion Exchange shares closed at 344.95 on October 23, 2018 (BSE) and has given -29.69% returns over the last 6 months and -31.15% over the last 12 months.