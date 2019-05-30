Ion Exchange Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 418.12 crore, up 28.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 418.12 crore in March 2019 up 28.19% from Rs. 326.18 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.83 crore in March 2019 up 30.14% from Rs. 23.69 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.23 crore in March 2019 up 29.34% from Rs. 42.70 crore in March 2018.

Ion Exchange EPS has increased to Rs. 25.68 in March 2019 from Rs. 19.74 in March 2018.

Ion Exchange shares closed at 439.90 on May 29, 2019 (BSE) and has given 25.36% returns over the last 6 months and -1.98% over the last 12 months.