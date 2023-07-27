English
    Ion Exchange Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 448.63 crore, up 25.33% Y-o-Y

    July 27, 2023 / 09:41 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ion Exchange (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 448.63 crore in June 2023 up 25.33% from Rs. 357.97 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.39 crore in June 2023 up 23.36% from Rs. 31.12 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.09 crore in June 2023 up 20.28% from Rs. 50.79 crore in June 2022.

    Ion Exchange EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.12 in June 2023 from Rs. 25.31 in June 2022.

    Ion Exchange shares closed at 601.85 on July 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 141.61% returns over the last 6 months and 228.14% over the last 12 months.

    Ion Exchange (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations448.63620.44357.97
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations448.63620.44357.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials249.35371.73209.38
    Purchase of Traded Goods20.3421.1915.89
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.3111.082.35
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost62.2255.0347.49
    Depreciation7.557.086.78
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses60.9066.0649.95
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax42.9688.2726.13
    Other Income10.585.2417.88
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax53.5493.5144.01
    Interest1.761.571.61
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax51.7891.9442.40
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax51.7891.9442.40
    Tax13.3919.7711.28
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities38.3972.1731.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period38.3972.1731.12
    Equity Share Capital14.6714.6714.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.1258.7125.31
    Diluted EPS3.1258.7125.31
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.1258.7125.31
    Diluted EPS3.1258.7125.31
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 27, 2023 09:22 am

