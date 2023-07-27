Ion Exchange Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 448.63 crore, up 25.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 448.63 crore in June 2023 up 25.33% from Rs. 357.97 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.39 crore in June 2023 up 23.36% from Rs. 31.12 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.09 crore in June 2023 up 20.28% from Rs. 50.79 crore in June 2022.

Ion Exchange EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.12 in June 2023 from Rs. 25.31 in June 2022.

Ion Exchange shares closed at 601.85 on July 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 141.61% returns over the last 6 months and 228.14% over the last 12 months.