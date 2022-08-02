 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ion Exchange Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 357.97 crore, up 19.1% Y-o-Y

Aug 02, 2022 / 06:27 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ion Exchange (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 357.97 crore in June 2022 up 19.1% from Rs. 300.57 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.12 crore in June 2022 up 13.37% from Rs. 27.45 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.79 crore in June 2022 up 9.79% from Rs. 46.26 crore in June 2021.

Ion Exchange EPS has increased to Rs. 25.31 in June 2022 from Rs. 22.33 in June 2021.

Ion Exchange shares closed at 1,861.95 on August 02, 2022 (NSE)

Ion Exchange (India)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 357.97 465.66 300.57
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 357.97 465.66 300.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 209.38 257.38 191.75
Purchase of Traded Goods 15.89 13.52 7.79
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.35 6.11 -12.55
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 47.49 43.34 39.10
Depreciation 6.78 6.72 6.66
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 49.95 67.04 37.99
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.13 71.55 29.83
Other Income 17.88 19.27 9.77
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 44.01 90.82 39.60
Interest 1.61 1.89 2.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 42.40 88.93 37.47
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 42.40 88.93 37.47
Tax 11.28 22.71 10.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 31.12 66.22 27.45
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 31.12 66.22 27.45
Equity Share Capital 14.67 14.67 14.67
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 25.31 53.86 22.33
Diluted EPS 25.31 53.86 22.33
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 25.31 53.86 22.33
Diluted EPS 25.31 53.86 22.33
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 2, 2022 06:22 pm
