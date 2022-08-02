English
    Ion Exchange Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 357.97 crore, up 19.1% Y-o-Y

    August 02, 2022 / 06:27 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ion Exchange (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 357.97 crore in June 2022 up 19.1% from Rs. 300.57 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.12 crore in June 2022 up 13.37% from Rs. 27.45 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.79 crore in June 2022 up 9.79% from Rs. 46.26 crore in June 2021.

    Ion Exchange EPS has increased to Rs. 25.31 in June 2022 from Rs. 22.33 in June 2021.

    Ion Exchange shares closed at 1,861.95 on August 02, 2022 (NSE)

    Ion Exchange (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations357.97465.66300.57
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations357.97465.66300.57
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials209.38257.38191.75
    Purchase of Traded Goods15.8913.527.79
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.356.11-12.55
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost47.4943.3439.10
    Depreciation6.786.726.66
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses49.9567.0437.99
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.1371.5529.83
    Other Income17.8819.279.77
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax44.0190.8239.60
    Interest1.611.892.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax42.4088.9337.47
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax42.4088.9337.47
    Tax11.2822.7110.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities31.1266.2227.45
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period31.1266.2227.45
    Equity Share Capital14.6714.6714.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS25.3153.8622.33
    Diluted EPS25.3153.8622.33
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS25.3153.8622.33
    Diluted EPS25.3153.8622.33
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering #Ion Exchange #Ion Exchange (India) #Results
    first published: Aug 2, 2022 06:22 pm
