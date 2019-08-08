Ion Exchange Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 304.24 crore, up 48.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 304.24 crore in June 2019 up 48.01% from Rs. 205.55 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.40 crore in June 2019 up 41.28% from Rs. 10.90 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.21 crore in June 2019 up 25.97% from Rs. 25.57 crore in June 2018.

Ion Exchange EPS has increased to Rs. 12.83 in June 2019 from Rs. 9.08 in June 2018.

Ion Exchange shares closed at 659.30 on August 07, 2019 (BSE) and has given 80.09% returns over the last 6 months and 65.36% over the last 12 months.