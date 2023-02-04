 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ion Exchange Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 496.07 crore, up 31.09% Y-o-Y

Feb 04, 2023 / 12:38 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ion Exchange (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 496.07 crore in December 2022 up 31.09% from Rs. 378.41 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.37 crore in December 2022 up 55.46% from Rs. 30.47 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.39 crore in December 2022 up 47.67% from Rs. 49.70 crore in December 2021.

Ion Exchange (India)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 496.07 417.69 378.41
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 496.07 417.69 378.41
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 312.55 270.38 234.67
Purchase of Traded Goods 16.08 17.38 12.10
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.88 -16.27 -6.42
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 46.95 46.44 40.61
Depreciation 7.17 6.94 6.71
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 63.80 55.69 54.91
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 53.40 37.13 35.83
Other Income 12.82 10.86 7.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 66.22 47.99 42.99
Interest 1.58 1.60 1.67
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 64.64 46.39 41.32
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 64.64 46.39 41.32
Tax 17.27 12.34 10.85
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 47.37 34.05 30.47
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 47.37 34.05 30.47
Equity Share Capital 14.67 14.67 14.67
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 38.53 27.70 24.79
Diluted EPS 38.53 27.70 24.79
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 38.53 27.70 24.79
Diluted EPS 38.53 27.70 24.79
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
