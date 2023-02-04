English
    Ion Exchange Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 496.07 crore, up 31.09% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 12:38 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ion Exchange (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 496.07 crore in December 2022 up 31.09% from Rs. 378.41 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.37 crore in December 2022 up 55.46% from Rs. 30.47 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.39 crore in December 2022 up 47.67% from Rs. 49.70 crore in December 2021.

    Ion Exchange (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations496.07417.69378.41
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations496.07417.69378.41
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials312.55270.38234.67
    Purchase of Traded Goods16.0817.3812.10
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.88-16.27-6.42
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost46.9546.4440.61
    Depreciation7.176.946.71
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses63.8055.6954.91
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax53.4037.1335.83
    Other Income12.8210.867.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax66.2247.9942.99
    Interest1.581.601.67
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax64.6446.3941.32
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax64.6446.3941.32
    Tax17.2712.3410.85
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities47.3734.0530.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period47.3734.0530.47
    Equity Share Capital14.6714.6714.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS38.5327.7024.79
    Diluted EPS38.5327.7024.79
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS38.5327.7024.79
    Diluted EPS38.5327.7024.79
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited