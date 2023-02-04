Ion Exchange Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 496.07 crore, up 31.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 496.07 crore in December 2022 up 31.09% from Rs. 378.41 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.37 crore in December 2022 up 55.46% from Rs. 30.47 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.39 crore in December 2022 up 47.67% from Rs. 49.70 crore in December 2021.

Ion Exchange EPS has increased to Rs. 38.53 in December 2022 from Rs. 24.79 in December 2021.

Read More