Ion Exchange Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 378.41 crore, up 13.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 378.41 crore in December 2021 up 13.37% from Rs. 333.79 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.47 crore in December 2021 down 0.65% from Rs. 30.67 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.70 crore in December 2021 down 3.68% from Rs. 51.60 crore in December 2020.

Ion Exchange EPS has decreased to Rs. 24.79 in December 2021 from Rs. 24.94 in December 2020.

Ion Exchange shares closed at 2,013.20 on January 24, 2022 (BSE)