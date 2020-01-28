Ion Exchange Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 378.13 crore, up 51.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 378.13 crore in December 2019 up 51.34% from Rs. 249.85 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.75 crore in December 2019 up 116.63% from Rs. 12.81 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.14 crore in December 2019 up 70.98% from Rs. 27.57 crore in December 2018.

Ion Exchange EPS has increased to Rs. 22.87 in December 2019 from Rs. 10.67 in December 2018.

Ion Exchange shares closed at 1,021.85 on January 27, 2020 (BSE) and has given 50.34% returns over the last 6 months and 165.31% over the last 12 months.