Ion Exchange shares continue tumble on Q1 profit dip

The company's revenue from operations declined sequentially to Rs 448.63 crore from Rs 620.44 crore in Q4 FY23

Shares of Ion Exchange continued their tumble for the second consecutive session on July 27 after the water treatment firm's Q1 profit after tax nearly halved compared to the previous quarter.

At 10.05 am, shares of Ion Exchange were trading 3.71 percent down at Rs 529.15 on the BSE. The counter had closed over 7 percent lower in the previous session.

The company’s standalone profit after tax (PAT) for Q1 FY24 came in at Rs 38.39 crore, compared to Rs 72.17 crore in the preceding quarter ended March, it said in a post-market hours filing on July 26.

However, on a YoY basis, PAT climbed 23.36 percent from Rs 31.12 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2022-23.

Revenue from operations declined sequentially to Rs 448.63 crore from Rs 620.44 crore in Q4 FY23. But it rose 25.32 percent when compared to the year-ago quarter’s figure of Rs 357.97 crore.

Total expenses came in at Rs 407.43 crore, as against Rs 333.45 crore in Q1 FY23 and Rs 533.74 crore in the preceding three-month period.

On a consolidated basis, Q1 profit jumped 19 percent YoY to Rs 33.3 crore, while revenue increased 25.3 percent to Rs 479.22 crore.

“…the Board of Directors…have approved the appointment of Mr. Sanjay Joshi as an Additional Director in the capacity of Independent Director of the Company for a period of 5 years subject to the approval of members of the company,” it added.

Shares of Ion Exchange have soared 88 percent on YTD basis, while the 1-year return stands at 185 percent.

As of the June 2023 quarter, promoters held 26.94 percent stake in the firm, while mutual funds and Alternate Investment Funds owning 11.66 percent and FPI’s holding 2.44 percent.

