Ion Exchange Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 447.61 crore, up 18.36% Y-o-Y

Nov 10, 2022 / 02:11 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ion Exchange (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 447.61 crore in September 2022 up 18.36% from Rs. 378.19 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.99 crore in September 2022 up 42.2% from Rs. 27.42 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.44 crore in September 2022 up 28.99% from Rs. 47.63 crore in September 2021.

Ion Exchange EPS has increased to Rs. 32.89 in September 2022 from Rs. 23.13 in September 2021.

Ion Exchange shares closed at 2,187.40 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 23.25% returns over the last 6 months

Ion Exchange (India)
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 447.61 382.40 378.19
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 447.61 382.40 378.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 276.65 216.43 228.70
Purchase of Traded Goods 17.38 15.89 9.78
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -17.95 4.41 -2.87
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 56.63 57.60 49.65
Depreciation 7.23 7.05 6.99
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 61.59 55.16 53.21
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 46.08 25.86 32.73
Other Income 8.13 14.88 7.91
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 54.21 40.74 40.64
Interest 2.30 2.24 2.47
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 51.91 38.50 38.17
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 51.91 38.50 38.17
Tax 13.33 11.57 11.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 38.58 26.93 26.97
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 38.58 26.93 26.97
Minority Interest 0.29 0.64 0.19
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.12 0.45 0.26
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 38.99 28.02 27.42
Equity Share Capital 14.23 14.23 14.23
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 32.89 23.64 23.13
Diluted EPS 32.89 23.64 23.13
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 32.89 23.64 23.13
Diluted EPS 32.89 23.64 23.13
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 10, 2022 02:04 pm
