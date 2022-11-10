Ion Exchange Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 447.61 crore, up 18.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 447.61 crore in September 2022 up 18.36% from Rs. 378.19 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.99 crore in September 2022 up 42.2% from Rs. 27.42 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.44 crore in September 2022 up 28.99% from Rs. 47.63 crore in September 2021.

Ion Exchange EPS has increased to Rs. 32.89 in September 2022 from Rs. 23.13 in September 2021.

Ion Exchange shares closed at 2,187.40 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 23.25% returns over the last 6 months