    Ion Exchange Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 447.61 crore, up 18.36% Y-o-Y

    November 10, 2022 / 02:11 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ion Exchange (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 447.61 crore in September 2022 up 18.36% from Rs. 378.19 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.99 crore in September 2022 up 42.2% from Rs. 27.42 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.44 crore in September 2022 up 28.99% from Rs. 47.63 crore in September 2021.

    Ion Exchange EPS has increased to Rs. 32.89 in September 2022 from Rs. 23.13 in September 2021.

    Close

    Ion Exchange shares closed at 2,187.40 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 23.25% returns over the last 6 months

    Ion Exchange (India)
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations447.61382.40378.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations447.61382.40378.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials276.65216.43228.70
    Purchase of Traded Goods17.3815.899.78
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-17.954.41-2.87
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost56.6357.6049.65
    Depreciation7.237.056.99
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses61.5955.1653.21
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax46.0825.8632.73
    Other Income8.1314.887.91
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax54.2140.7440.64
    Interest2.302.242.47
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax51.9138.5038.17
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax51.9138.5038.17
    Tax13.3311.5711.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities38.5826.9326.97
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period38.5826.9326.97
    Minority Interest0.290.640.19
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.120.450.26
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates38.9928.0227.42
    Equity Share Capital14.2314.2314.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS32.8923.6423.13
    Diluted EPS32.8923.6423.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS32.8923.6423.13
    Diluted EPS32.8923.6423.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering #Ion Exchange #Ion Exchange (India) #Results
    first published: Nov 10, 2022 02:04 pm