    Ion Exchange Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 647.48 crore, up 30.45% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 08:08 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ion Exchange (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 647.48 crore in March 2023 up 30.45% from Rs. 496.36 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 81.68 crore in March 2023 down 1.67% from Rs. 83.07 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 111.86 crore in March 2023 down 3.72% from Rs. 116.18 crore in March 2022.

    Ion Exchange EPS has decreased to Rs. 68.90 in March 2023 from Rs. 70.07 in March 2022.

    Ion Exchange shares closed at 3,969.35 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 51.57% returns over the last 6 months and 133.55% over the last 12 months.

    Ion Exchange (India)
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations647.48512.12496.36
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations647.48512.12496.36
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials367.46320.99258.85
    Purchase of Traded Goods21.1916.0813.52
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks17.23-13.1913.17
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost64.3957.6551.31
    Depreciation7.367.457.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses70.8468.1964.51
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax99.0154.9587.94
    Other Income5.4912.5721.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax104.5067.52109.12
    Interest2.312.352.45
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax102.1965.17106.67
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax102.1965.17106.67
    Tax21.1217.7223.28
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities81.0747.4583.39
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period81.0747.4583.39
    Minority Interest0.490.36-0.13
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.120.24-0.19
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates81.6848.0583.07
    Equity Share Capital14.2314.2314.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS68.9040.5370.07
    Diluted EPS68.9040.5370.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS68.9040.5370.07
    Diluted EPS68.9040.5370.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
