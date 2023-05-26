Ion Exchange Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 647.48 crore, up 30.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 647.48 crore in March 2023 up 30.45% from Rs. 496.36 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 81.68 crore in March 2023 down 1.67% from Rs. 83.07 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 111.86 crore in March 2023 down 3.72% from Rs. 116.18 crore in March 2022.

Ion Exchange EPS has decreased to Rs. 68.90 in March 2023 from Rs. 70.07 in March 2022.

Ion Exchange shares closed at 3,969.35 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 51.57% returns over the last 6 months and 133.55% over the last 12 months.