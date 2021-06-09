Ion Exchange Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 445.15 crore, up 26.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 445.15 crore in March 2021 up 26.79% from Rs. 351.09 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 70.15 crore in March 2021 up 150.89% from Rs. 27.96 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 99.43 crore in March 2021 up 97.83% from Rs. 50.26 crore in March 2020.

Ion Exchange EPS has increased to Rs. 59.17 in March 2021 from Rs. 24.22 in March 2020.

Ion Exchange shares closed at 1,696.85 on June 08, 2021 (BSE) and has given 114.18% returns over the last 6 months and 141.27% over the last 12 months.