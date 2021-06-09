MARKET NEWS

Ion Exchange Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 445.15 crore, up 26.79% Y-o-Y

June 09, 2021 / 09:03 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ion Exchange (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 445.15 crore in March 2021 up 26.79% from Rs. 351.09 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 70.15 crore in March 2021 up 150.89% from Rs. 27.96 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 99.43 crore in March 2021 up 97.83% from Rs. 50.26 crore in March 2020.

Ion Exchange EPS has increased to Rs. 59.17 in March 2021 from Rs. 24.22 in March 2020.

Ion Exchange shares closed at 1,696.85 on June 08, 2021 (BSE) and has given 114.18% returns over the last 6 months and 141.27% over the last 12 months.

Ion Exchange (India)
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations445.15349.15351.09
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations445.15349.15351.09
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials247.83206.56188.64
Purchase of Traded Goods11.618.5014.73
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.861.178.13
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost43.4043.5945.07
Depreciation6.586.996.54
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses61.5344.8455.16
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax79.0637.5032.82
Other Income13.796.4210.90
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax92.8543.9243.72
Interest2.802.724.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax90.0541.2039.70
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax90.0541.2039.70
Tax19.3212.4310.55
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities70.7328.7729.15
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period70.7328.7729.15
Minority Interest-0.330.41-0.76
Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.25-0.04-0.43
Net P/L After M.I & Associates70.1529.1427.96
Equity Share Capital14.2314.2314.23
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS59.1724.5724.22
Diluted EPS59.1724.5724.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS59.1724.5724.22
Diluted EPS59.1724.5724.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering #Ion Exchange #Ion Exchange (India) #Results
first published: Jun 9, 2021 09:00 am

