Ion Exchange Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 351.09 crore, down 18.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 351.09 crore in March 2020 down 18.69% from Rs. 431.78 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.96 crore in March 2020 down 21.13% from Rs. 35.45 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.26 crore in March 2020 down 18.83% from Rs. 61.92 crore in March 2019.

Ion Exchange EPS has decreased to Rs. 24.22 in March 2020 from Rs. 31.17 in March 2019.

Ion Exchange shares closed at 705.10 on June 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given -9.02% returns over the last 6 months and 15.40% over the last 12 months.