Ion Exchange Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 382.40 crore, up 21.74% Y-o-Y

Aug 02, 2022 / 06:39 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ion Exchange (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 382.40 crore in June 2022 up 21.74% from Rs. 314.12 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.02 crore in June 2022 up 17.34% from Rs. 23.88 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.79 crore in June 2022 up 11.11% from Rs. 43.01 crore in June 2021.

Ion Exchange EPS has increased to Rs. 23.64 in June 2022 from Rs. 20.14 in June 2021.

Ion Exchange shares closed at 1,861.95 on August 02, 2022 (NSE)

Ion Exchange (India)
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 382.40 496.36 314.12
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 382.40 496.36 314.12
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 216.43 258.85 196.01
Purchase of Traded Goods 15.89 13.52 7.79
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.41 13.17 -15.26
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 57.60 51.31 48.17
Depreciation 7.05 7.06 6.98
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 55.16 64.51 41.64
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.86 87.94 28.79
Other Income 14.88 21.18 7.24
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 40.74 109.12 36.03
Interest 2.24 2.45 2.77
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 38.50 106.67 33.26
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 38.50 106.67 33.26
Tax 11.57 23.28 10.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 26.93 83.39 23.06
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 26.93 83.39 23.06
Minority Interest 0.64 -0.13 0.65
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.45 -0.19 0.17
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 28.02 83.07 23.88
Equity Share Capital 14.23 14.23 14.23
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 23.64 70.07 20.14
Diluted EPS 23.64 70.07 20.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 23.64 70.07 20.14
Diluted EPS 23.64 70.07 20.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 2, 2022 06:33 pm
