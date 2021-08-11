MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Ion Exchange Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 314.12 crore, up 18.42% Y-o-Y

August 11, 2021 / 03:39 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ion Exchange (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 314.12 crore in June 2021 up 18.42% from Rs. 265.25 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.88 crore in June 2021 up 34.92% from Rs. 17.70 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.01 crore in June 2021 up 17.23% from Rs. 36.69 crore in June 2020.

Ion Exchange EPS has increased to Rs. 20.14 in June 2021 from Rs. 14.74 in June 2020.

Close

Ion Exchange shares closed at 2,327.75 on August 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 90.16% returns over the last 6 months and 272.47% over the last 12 months.

Ion Exchange (India)
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations314.12445.15265.25
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations314.12445.15265.25
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials196.01247.83161.99
Purchase of Traded Goods7.7911.613.53
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-15.26-4.86-3.45
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost48.1743.4043.12
Depreciation6.986.586.85
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses41.6461.5328.88
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.7979.0624.33
Other Income7.2413.795.51
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.0392.8529.84
Interest2.772.804.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax33.2690.0525.67
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax33.2690.0525.67
Tax10.2019.328.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities23.0670.7317.62
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period23.0670.7317.62
Minority Interest0.65-0.330.22
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.17-0.25-0.14
Net P/L After M.I & Associates23.8870.1517.70
Equity Share Capital14.2314.2314.23
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS20.1459.1714.74
Diluted EPS20.1459.1714.74
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS20.1459.1714.74
Diluted EPS20.1459.1714.74
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering #Ion Exchange #Ion Exchange (India) #Results
first published: Aug 11, 2021 03:33 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is the online-proctored-exam system the new normal?

Future Wise | Is the online-proctored-exam system the new normal?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.