Ion Exchange Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 314.12 crore, up 18.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 314.12 crore in June 2021 up 18.42% from Rs. 265.25 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.88 crore in June 2021 up 34.92% from Rs. 17.70 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.01 crore in June 2021 up 17.23% from Rs. 36.69 crore in June 2020.

Ion Exchange EPS has increased to Rs. 20.14 in June 2021 from Rs. 14.74 in June 2020.

Ion Exchange shares closed at 2,327.75 on August 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 90.16% returns over the last 6 months and 272.47% over the last 12 months.