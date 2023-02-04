 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Ion Exchange Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 512.12 crore, up 31.92% Y-o-Y

Feb 04, 2023 / 12:46 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ion Exchange (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 512.12 crore in December 2022 up 31.92% from Rs. 388.20 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.05 crore in December 2022 up 69.13% from Rs. 28.41 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.97 crore in December 2022 up 55.93% from Rs. 48.08 crore in December 2021.

Ion Exchange (India)
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 512.12 447.61 388.20
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 512.12 447.61 388.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 320.99 276.65 244.36
Purchase of Traded Goods 16.08 17.38 12.10
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -13.19 -17.95 -20.41
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 57.65 56.63 49.91
Depreciation 7.45 7.23 7.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 68.19 61.59 59.53
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 54.95 46.08 35.70
Other Income 12.57 8.13 5.37
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 67.52 54.21 41.07
Interest 2.35 2.30 2.26
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 65.17 51.91 38.81
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 65.17 51.91 38.81
Tax 17.72 13.33 10.96
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 47.45 38.58 27.85
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 47.45 38.58 27.85
Minority Interest 0.36 0.29 0.38
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.24 0.12 0.18
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 48.05 38.99 28.41
Equity Share Capital 14.23 14.23 14.23
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 40.53 32.89 23.96
Diluted EPS 40.53 32.89 23.96
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 40.53 32.89 23.96
Diluted EPS 40.53 32.89 23.96
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited