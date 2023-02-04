Ion Exchange Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 512.12 crore, up 31.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 512.12 crore in December 2022 up 31.92% from Rs. 388.20 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.05 crore in December 2022 up 69.13% from Rs. 28.41 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.97 crore in December 2022 up 55.93% from Rs. 48.08 crore in December 2021.