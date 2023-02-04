English
    Ion Exchange Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 512.12 crore, up 31.92% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 12:46 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ion Exchange (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 512.12 crore in December 2022 up 31.92% from Rs. 388.20 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.05 crore in December 2022 up 69.13% from Rs. 28.41 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.97 crore in December 2022 up 55.93% from Rs. 48.08 crore in December 2021.

    Ion Exchange (India)
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations512.12447.61388.20
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations512.12447.61388.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials320.99276.65244.36
    Purchase of Traded Goods16.0817.3812.10
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-13.19-17.95-20.41
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost57.6556.6349.91
    Depreciation7.457.237.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses68.1961.5959.53
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax54.9546.0835.70
    Other Income12.578.135.37
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax67.5254.2141.07
    Interest2.352.302.26
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax65.1751.9138.81
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax65.1751.9138.81
    Tax17.7213.3310.96
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities47.4538.5827.85
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period47.4538.5827.85
    Minority Interest0.360.290.38
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.240.120.18
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates48.0538.9928.41
    Equity Share Capital14.2314.2314.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS40.5332.8923.96
    Diluted EPS40.5332.8923.96
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS40.5332.8923.96
    Diluted EPS40.5332.8923.96
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited