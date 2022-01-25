MARKET NEWS

Ion Exchange Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 388.20 crore, up 11.18% Y-o-Y

January 25, 2022 / 09:19 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ion Exchange (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 388.20 crore in December 2021 up 11.18% from Rs. 349.15 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.41 crore in December 2021 down 2.51% from Rs. 29.14 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.08 crore in December 2021 down 5.56% from Rs. 50.91 crore in December 2020.

Ion Exchange EPS has decreased to Rs. 23.96 in December 2021 from Rs. 24.57 in December 2020.

Ion Exchange shares closed at 2,013.20 on January 24, 2022 (BSE)

Ion Exchange (India)
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
Net Sales/Income from operations388.20378.19349.15
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations388.20378.19349.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials244.36228.70206.56
Purchase of Traded Goods12.109.788.50
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-20.41-2.871.17
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost49.9149.6543.59
Depreciation7.016.996.99
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses59.5353.2144.84
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax35.7032.7337.50
Other Income5.377.916.42
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax41.0740.6443.92
Interest2.262.472.72
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax38.8138.1741.20
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax38.8138.1741.20
Tax10.9611.2012.43
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities27.8526.9728.77
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period27.8526.9728.77
Minority Interest0.380.190.41
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.180.26-0.04
Net P/L After M.I & Associates28.4127.4229.14
Equity Share Capital14.2314.2314.23
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS23.9623.1324.57
Diluted EPS23.9623.1324.57
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS23.9623.1324.57
Diluted EPS23.9623.1324.57
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering #Ion Exchange #Ion Exchange (India) #Results
first published: Jan 25, 2022 09:11 pm
