Ion Exchange Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 349.15 crore, down 12.32% Y-o-Y

February 02, 2021 / 08:57 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ion Exchange (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 349.15 crore in December 2020 down 12.32% from Rs. 398.23 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.14 crore in December 2020 up 10.13% from Rs. 26.46 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.91 crore in December 2020 up 8.99% from Rs. 46.71 crore in December 2019.

Ion Exchange EPS has increased to Rs. 24.57 in December 2020 from Rs. 22.50 in December 2019.

Ion Exchange shares closed at 1,177.15 on February 01, 2021 (BSE) and has given 78.55% returns over the last 6 months and 26.92% over the last 12 months.

Ion Exchange (India)
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations349.15389.97398.23
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations349.15389.97398.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials206.56248.93254.21
Purchase of Traded Goods8.509.1310.08
Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.170.96-2.04
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost43.5943.5244.01
Depreciation6.997.255.85
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses44.8446.4452.84
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax37.5033.7433.28
Other Income6.427.377.58
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax43.9241.1140.86
Interest2.722.924.18
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax41.2038.1936.68
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax41.2038.1936.68
Tax12.4311.9110.66
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities28.7726.2826.02
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period28.7726.2826.02
Minority Interest0.410.310.15
Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.040.360.29
Net P/L After M.I & Associates29.1426.9526.46
Equity Share Capital14.2314.2314.23
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS24.5722.7222.50
Diluted EPS24.5722.7222.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS24.5722.7222.50
Diluted EPS24.5722.7222.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 2, 2021 08:44 pm

