Ion Exchange Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 349.15 crore, down 12.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 349.15 crore in December 2020 down 12.32% from Rs. 398.23 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.14 crore in December 2020 up 10.13% from Rs. 26.46 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.91 crore in December 2020 up 8.99% from Rs. 46.71 crore in December 2019.

Ion Exchange EPS has increased to Rs. 24.57 in December 2020 from Rs. 22.50 in December 2019.

Ion Exchange shares closed at 1,177.15 on February 01, 2021 (BSE) and has given 78.55% returns over the last 6 months and 26.92% over the last 12 months.