IOL Chemicals Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 587.21 crore, up 2.57% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2023 / 10:35 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals are:

Net Sales at Rs 587.21 crore in March 2023 up 2.57% from Rs. 572.49 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 65.27 crore in March 2023 up 135.21% from Rs. 27.75 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 104.51 crore in March 2023 up 108.81% from Rs. 50.05 crore in March 2022.

IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 587.21 523.48 572.49
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 587.21 523.48 572.49
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 397.96 359.71 411.25
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 7.31 15.12
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -20.30 5.10 2.35
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 42.02 41.84 36.85
Depreciation 12.10 11.73 11.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 71.74 66.48 63.80
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 83.69 31.31 32.11
Other Income 8.72 6.64 6.93
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 92.41 37.95 39.04
Interest 4.88 4.70 2.34
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 87.53 33.25 36.70
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 87.53 33.25 36.70
Tax 22.26 9.10 8.95
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 65.27 24.15 27.75
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 65.27 24.15 27.75
Equity Share Capital 58.71 58.71 58.71
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.11 4.12 4.73
Diluted EPS 11.11 4.12 4.73
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.11 4.12 4.73
Diluted EPS 11.11 4.12 4.73
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited