IOL Chemicals Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 587.21 crore, up 2.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 587.21 crore in March 2023 up 2.57% from Rs. 572.49 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 65.27 crore in March 2023 up 135.21% from Rs. 27.75 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 104.51 crore in March 2023 up 108.81% from Rs. 50.05 crore in March 2022.