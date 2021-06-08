MARKET NEWS

IOL Chemicals Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 460.38 crore, up 4.29% Y-o-Y

June 08, 2021 / 09:27 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals are:

Net Sales at Rs 460.38 crore in March 2021 up 4.29% from Rs. 441.46 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 75.25 crore in March 2021 down 16.63% from Rs. 90.26 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 117.38 crore in March 2021 down 17.45% from Rs. 142.20 crore in March 2020.

IOL Chemicals EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.76 in March 2021 from Rs. 15.87 in March 2020.

IOL Chemicals shares closed at 657.70 on June 07, 2021 (NSE) and has given -17.03% returns over the last 6 months and 72.26% over the last 12 months.

IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations460.38513.01441.46
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations460.38513.01441.46
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials267.57289.69247.12
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks10.12-3.33-4.66
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost30.4228.2325.07
Depreciation9.979.979.36
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses41.1041.1737.08
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax101.20147.28127.49
Other Income6.217.815.35
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax107.41155.09132.84
Interest1.441.462.76
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax105.97153.63130.08
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax105.97153.63130.08
Tax30.7238.8239.82
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities75.25114.8190.26
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period75.25114.8190.26
Equity Share Capital58.7158.7156.89
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS12.7619.5415.87
Diluted EPS12.7619.5415.74
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS12.7619.5415.87
Diluted EPS12.7619.5415.74
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 8, 2021 09:11 am

