IOL Chemicals Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 460.38 crore, up 4.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 460.38 crore in March 2021 up 4.29% from Rs. 441.46 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 75.25 crore in March 2021 down 16.63% from Rs. 90.26 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 117.38 crore in March 2021 down 17.45% from Rs. 142.20 crore in March 2020.

IOL Chemicals EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.76 in March 2021 from Rs. 15.87 in March 2020.

IOL Chemicals shares closed at 657.70 on June 07, 2021 (NSE) and has given -17.03% returns over the last 6 months and 72.26% over the last 12 months.