IOL Chemicals Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 422.29 crore, up 46.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 422.29 crore in March 2019 up 46.87% from Rs. 287.52 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 101.65 crore in March 2019 up 784.68% from Rs. 11.49 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 159.34 crore in March 2019 up 349.6% from Rs. 35.44 crore in March 2018.

IOL Chemicals EPS has increased to Rs. 18.08 in March 2019 from Rs. 2.05 in March 2018.

IOL Chemicals shares closed at 227.75 on May 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given 34.05% returns over the last 6 months and 130.75% over the last 12 months.