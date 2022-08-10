IOL Chemicals Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 565.01 crore, up 8.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 565.01 crore in June 2022 up 8.97% from Rs. 518.51 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.89 crore in June 2022 down 47.93% from Rs. 67.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.17 crore in June 2022 down 47.21% from Rs. 115.87 crore in June 2021.

IOL Chemicals EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.94 in June 2022 from Rs. 11.41 in June 2021.

IOL Chemicals shares closed at 355.60 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.08% returns over the last 6 months and -44.82% over the last 12 months.