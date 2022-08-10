 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IOL Chemicals Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 565.01 crore, up 8.97% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 10:18 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals are:

Net Sales at Rs 565.01 crore in June 2022 up 8.97% from Rs. 518.51 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.89 crore in June 2022 down 47.93% from Rs. 67.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.17 crore in June 2022 down 47.21% from Rs. 115.87 crore in June 2021.

IOL Chemicals EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.94 in June 2022 from Rs. 11.41 in June 2021.

IOL Chemicals shares closed at 355.60 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.08% returns over the last 6 months and -44.82% over the last 12 months.

IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 565.01 572.49 518.51
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 565.01 572.49 518.51
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 399.12 411.25 389.08
Purchase of Traded Goods 7.36 15.12 0.35
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -11.93 2.35 -54.36
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 44.02 36.85 33.80
Depreciation 10.98 11.01 10.32
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 70.42 63.80 39.49
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 45.04 32.11 99.83
Other Income 5.15 6.93 5.72
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 50.19 39.04 105.55
Interest 3.38 2.34 1.77
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 46.81 36.70 103.78
Exceptional Items -- -- -13.93
P/L Before Tax 46.81 36.70 89.85
Tax 11.92 8.95 22.85
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 34.89 27.75 67.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 34.89 27.75 67.00
Equity Share Capital 58.71 58.71 58.71
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.94 4.73 11.41
Diluted EPS 5.94 4.73 11.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.94 4.73 11.41
Diluted EPS 5.94 4.73 11.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 10, 2022 10:11 am
