IOL Chemicals Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 523.48 crore, down 5.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 523.48 crore in December 2022 down 5.7% from Rs. 555.14 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.15 crore in December 2022 down 39.73% from Rs. 40.07 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.68 crore in December 2022 down 27.04% from Rs. 68.09 crore in December 2021.