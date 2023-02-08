 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IOL Chemicals Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 523.48 crore, down 5.7% Y-o-Y

Feb 08, 2023 / 01:50 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals are:

Net Sales at Rs 523.48 crore in December 2022 down 5.7% from Rs. 555.14 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.15 crore in December 2022 down 39.73% from Rs. 40.07 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.68 crore in December 2022 down 27.04% from Rs. 68.09 crore in December 2021.

IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 523.48 541.41 555.14
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 523.48 541.41 555.14
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 359.71 379.28 414.74
Purchase of Traded Goods 7.31 14.55 13.72
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 5.10 8.93 -27.44
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 41.84 40.33 35.24
Depreciation 11.73 11.32 11.13
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 66.48 66.65 59.67
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.31 20.35 48.08
Other Income 6.64 5.06 8.88
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 37.95 25.41 56.96
Interest 4.70 3.51 2.29
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 33.25 21.90 54.67
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 33.25 21.90 54.67
Tax 9.10 6.23 14.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 24.15 15.67 40.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 24.15 15.67 40.07
Equity Share Capital 58.71 58.71 58.71
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.12 2.67 6.82
Diluted EPS 4.12 2.67 6.82
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.12 2.67 6.82
Diluted EPS 4.12 2.67 6.82
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited