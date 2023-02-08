IOL Chemicals Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 523.48 crore, down 5.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 523.48 crore in December 2022 down 5.7% from Rs. 555.14 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.15 crore in December 2022 down 39.73% from Rs. 40.07 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.68 crore in December 2022 down 27.04% from Rs. 68.09 crore in December 2021.

IOL Chemicals EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.12 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.82 in December 2021.

IOL Chemicals shares closed at 325.40 on February 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.49% returns over the last 6 months and -23.78% over the last 12 months.