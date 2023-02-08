English
    IOL Chemicals Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 523.48 crore, down 5.7% Y-o-Y

    February 08, 2023 / 01:50 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 523.48 crore in December 2022 down 5.7% from Rs. 555.14 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.15 crore in December 2022 down 39.73% from Rs. 40.07 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.68 crore in December 2022 down 27.04% from Rs. 68.09 crore in December 2021.

    IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations523.48541.41555.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations523.48541.41555.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials359.71379.28414.74
    Purchase of Traded Goods7.3114.5513.72
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.108.93-27.44
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost41.8440.3335.24
    Depreciation11.7311.3211.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses66.4866.6559.67
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.3120.3548.08
    Other Income6.645.068.88
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax37.9525.4156.96
    Interest4.703.512.29
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax33.2521.9054.67
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax33.2521.9054.67
    Tax9.106.2314.60
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities24.1515.6740.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period24.1515.6740.07
    Equity Share Capital58.7158.7158.71
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.122.676.82
    Diluted EPS4.122.676.82
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.122.676.82
    Diluted EPS4.122.676.82
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited