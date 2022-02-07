IOL Chemicals Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 555.14 crore, up 8.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 555.14 crore in December 2021 up 8.21% from Rs. 513.01 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.07 crore in December 2021 down 65.1% from Rs. 114.81 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.09 crore in December 2021 down 58.75% from Rs. 165.06 crore in December 2020.

IOL Chemicals EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.82 in December 2021 from Rs. 19.54 in December 2020.

IOL Chemicals shares closed at 447.90 on February 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -30.49% returns over the last 6 months and -38.65% over the last 12 months.