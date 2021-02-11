IOL Chemicals Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 513.01 crore, up 0.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 513.01 crore in December 2020 up 0.34% from Rs. 511.25 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 114.81 crore in December 2020 up 17.14% from Rs. 98.01 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 165.06 crore in December 2020 up 0.98% from Rs. 163.46 crore in December 2019.

IOL Chemicals EPS has increased to Rs. 19.54 in December 2020 from Rs. 17.22 in December 2019.

IOL Chemicals shares closed at 702.20 on February 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given -15.61% returns over the last 6 months and 273.11% over the last 12 months.