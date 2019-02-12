Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Feb 12, 2019 06:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IOL Chemicals Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 478.29 crore, up 82.08% Y-o-Y

Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals are:

Net Sales at Rs 478.29 crore in December 2018 up 82.08% from Rs. 262.68 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 82.24 crore in December 2018 up 834.55% from Rs. 8.80 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 136.36 crore in December 2018 up 315.99% from Rs. 32.78 crore in December 2017.

IOL Chemicals EPS has increased to Rs. 14.63 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.56 in December 2017.

IOL Chemicals shares closed at 215.15 on February 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given 87.01% returns over the last 6 months and 150.76% over the last 12 months.

IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'18 Sep'18 Dec'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 478.29 422.91 262.68
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 478.29 422.91 262.68
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 291.87 261.25 156.30
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 1.57
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -14.26 27.62 27.33
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 22.22 19.10 14.32
Depreciation 8.38 8.16 7.64
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 42.95 39.84 30.72
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 127.13 66.94 24.80
Other Income 0.85 5.79 0.34
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 127.98 72.73 25.14
Interest 12.85 13.90 15.58
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 115.13 58.83 9.56
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 115.13 58.83 9.56
Tax 32.89 20.43 0.76
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 82.24 38.40 8.80
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 82.24 38.40 8.80
Equity Share Capital 56.21 56.21 56.21
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.63 6.84 1.56
Diluted EPS 14.63 6.84 1.56
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.63 6.84 1.56
Diluted EPS 14.63 6.84 1.56
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Feb 12, 2019 05:07 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #IOL Chemicals #IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals #Pharmaceuticals #Results

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.