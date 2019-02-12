IOL Chemicals Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 478.29 crore, up 82.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 478.29 crore in December 2018 up 82.08% from Rs. 262.68 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 82.24 crore in December 2018 up 834.55% from Rs. 8.80 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 136.36 crore in December 2018 up 315.99% from Rs. 32.78 crore in December 2017.

IOL Chemicals EPS has increased to Rs. 14.63 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.56 in December 2017.

IOL Chemicals shares closed at 215.15 on February 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given 87.01% returns over the last 6 months and 150.76% over the last 12 months.